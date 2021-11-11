LEESBURG – The Lee County Board of County Commissioners held a public hearing at its meeting Tuesday night to consider a resolution transmitting a draft of proposed updates to the capital improvements to the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission for review as required by the Georgia Planning Act of 1989.
Although there were no comments made for the record during the hearing, Commissioner Rick Muggeridge said, “This document is getting pretty old; there are things that are timely and a lot of stuff we’ve done, I’m proud to say.”
However, Muggridge pointed out that the county's proposed hospital and other things being done were not included. Commission Chairman Billy Mathis asked that staff and commissioners provide input on items they think should be included in next year's update
The commission approved a combined expenditure of $64,568 for new breathing apparatus and hoses for the new firetruck that was previously purchased. Approval also was given for the purchase of 10 new sets of turn-out gear at a cost of $25,250 to replace old gear that would not be up to certification standards.
Approval of the 2022 commission calendar for holidays, meetings, and the budget was granted. An announcements was made that the offices of the board would be closed on Nov. 25-26 in observance of Thanksgiving.
The 2021 Spirit of Christmas Parade will be held Dec. 4. In formation about the celebration is available by contacting the Lee Chamber of Commerce for more information at (229) 759-2422.
Prior to adjournment, commissioners went into executive session for 15 minutes to discuss potential or pending litigation.
