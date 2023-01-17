TIFTON — Registration is now open for the 2023 Georgia Ag Forecast, which will be held Jan. 27 at the University of Georgia Tifton Conference Center on the UGA-Tifton campus. A live virtual option also will be available.

The annual seminar, offered by the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and UGA Extension, shares the latest research and information from UGA faculty to help agribusinesses and producers prepare for the new year.

Jordan Powers is the public relations coordinator and writer for UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

