TIFTON -- Students at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will welcome family and friends to the campus on Oct. 4-5 during the college’s eighth annual Family Weekend.
ABAC Dean of Students Bernice Hughes said there is a food and activity cost of $25 for each adult family member and friends, $15 each for ABAC students, and $5 for children 5 and under. The deadline to purchase tickets is Sept. 27 at 3 p.m.
To register for ABAC’s Family Weekend event, participants can go to https://www.purplepass.com/#191806/Abraham_Baldwin_Agricultural_College-Abraham_Baldwin_Agricultural_College_Family_Weekend_2019-ABAC-October-04-2019.html.
Check-in for families will take place on Oct. 4 from 4-6 p.m. in the ABAC Lakeside Grand Lobby. The ABAC Stallion Shop in J. Lamar Branch Hall will be open until 5 p.m. so that parents can pick up their “ABAC Mom” or “ABAC Dad” car decals.
Cookout and Karaoke with Faculty and Staff will follow check-in from 6-8 p.m. in the ABAC Lakeside Grand Lobby. Campus visitors can compete and show off their karaoke skills while enjoying grilled hot dogs and hamburgers.
The Ag Engineering Technology Club will host a truck and tractor pull on Oct. 4 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets for the truck and tractor pull are $15 for adults, $10 for kids, and free for children 5 and younger. Friends and family who sign up for Family Weekend will receive a wrist band which is good for $5 off the regular admission.
Family and friends may also choose to enjoy drinks and popcorn at the ABAC Movie Night in the Lakeside Grand Lobby from 8-10 p.m.
On Oct. 5, visitors can take a trolley at the Ag Sciences building from 8-10 a.m. for a tour of the J.G. Woodroof Farm. Guests can also participate in the “Experiences in Classrooms” session in the Ag Sciences building from 10 a.m.-noon. A variety of topics will be available, ranging from ecosystems to teaching and memory.
The Stallion Shop in J. Lamar Branch Hall will be open to guests from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Oct. 5. At lunchtime, students and their families can enjoy Fried Chicken Thursday on a Saturday, as the Donaldson Dining Hall serves the students’ favorite meal of the week.
Visitors can explore ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village from 1-4 p.m. on Oct. 5. The grounds of the museum include the 1890s progressive farmstead, a rural town, the National Peanut Complex, and the Museum of Agriculture Center. More than 35 structures have been relocated to the 95-acre site and faithfully restored or preserved. Costumed interpreters explain and demonstrate the lifestyle and activities of this time in Georgia’s history.
The Steam Train at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture is a must ride for all members of the family. The Country Store at the museum will provide 15 percent off purchases, so visitors can stock up on the best grits, syrup, and corn meal available. To close out the day, guests can choose between the truck and tractor pull starting at 6 p.m. or Bingo with a Twist starting at 7 p.m. in the Lakeside Multipurpose Room.
For more information on ABAC’s Family Weekend, interested persons can contact Hughes at bhughes@abac.edu.