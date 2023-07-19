town gown.png

Registration is open for ABAC's Town and Gown event, scheduled for Aug. 14 from 4-5:30 p.m.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Local businesses will have the chance to meet potential student customers on Aug. 14 during the annual Town and Gown event at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.

The event has been ongoing since 2007 with a pause from 2020 until 2022 due to the pandemic. The Office of Student Affairs revived the event earlier this year.

