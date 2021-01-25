ALBANY -- The Albany Area YMCA will open sign-up for its co-ed softball league soon. Registration will be held Feb. 1-26 at a cost of $450 per team. Games will be played Sundays for the 5-man, 5-woman teams.
Registration set for Y co-ed softball
