Nuclear Power

Georgia’s largest electric utility will add more solar power in the next five years but will get an equal amount of energy from climate-warming natural gas under a plan approved by state regulators.

 Special Photo: John Bazemore via WABE

The company will add more battery storage to help boost renewable energy and will focus more on energy efficiency in the future. But the Public Service Commission also delayed key decisions on coal plants that Georgia Power wants to close, and on a popular rooftop solar program.

