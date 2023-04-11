After being sworn back into the Tennessee House of Representatives Monday, a lawmaker who was expelled just days ago over a gun control demonstration on the chamber floor says he'll continue to call for gun reform.

"The first thing I do when I walk into this building as a representative is to continue that call for common sense gun legislation," Democrat Justin Jones said as he stood on the steps of the Capitol after his reinstatement Monday.

Recommended for you

CNN's Aya Elamroussi, Shawn Nottingham, Theresa Waldrop, Amy Simonson, Ritu Prasad, Kelly McCleary, Devon Sayers, Sara Smart, Tina Burnside, Isabel Rosales, Kevin Conlon, Mitchell McCluskey and Amy Simonson contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags