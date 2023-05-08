GavelCivilRightsHC1602_source.tif

The leaders of an armed drug trafficking ring centered in Warner Robins recently have been sentenced to federal prison for their crimes.

 Special Illustration: Metro Creative

Antoine Riley, aka “Bear,” 45, of Warner Robins, was sentenced as a career offender to serve 180 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release to run consecutively to any term of imprisonment imposed in a pending case in Taylor County Superior Court, after he previously pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine base.

