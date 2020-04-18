TIFTON -- The University of Georgia and Georgia Department of Agriculture dicamba training program, "Using Pesticides Wisely 2020," will move to online delivery for the remaining sessions.
Using Pesticides Wisely (UPW) is a state program aimed at teaching farmers and other pesticide applicators how to properly apply the products to limit pesticide drift in Georgia. Only farmers and other pesticide applicators who were not trained in 2019 need to complete the 2020 training, according to a decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Growers should choose one of the four webinar sessions and register for the date and time that works best for their schedule.
Interested persons should note that each online session has its own registration link, so it is important to use the link that matches your preferred time. Required registration information includes address, phone number, email and pesticide license number for each registrant. A license is not required for 2,4D application, so those registrants can enter N/A in that field.
Meeting links will be emailed to registrants prior to the 1.5-hour sessions. Participants will be able to submit questions using a chat box or over the phone. Attendees’ names will be placed on a list posted to the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s auxin website at www.agr.georgia.gov/24c.aspx. Applicants should allow up to 21 days after the training date for names to be posted. This list will serve as the official training record and attendance verification.
Session dates, times and registration links are:
April 21, 10 a.m. – Host: Bulloch County Extension Coordinator Bill Tyson, (912) 871-6130. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QQLSPi7aTiq869rhy9Gi8A;
April 22, 10 a.m. – Host: Laurens County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent Raymond Joyce, (478) 272-2277. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6ZdJp262SkyG19nQFH_vtw;
April 23, 10 a.m. – Host: Early County Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Coordinator Brian Cresswell, (229) 723-3072. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RtsRK88CQlq7QF35lxJL_A;
April 23, 6 p.m. – Host: Tift County Agriculture and Natural Resources Agent Justin Hand, (229) 646-1413. Register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_42CPH2-8QkWcVtZ459fgNg.
