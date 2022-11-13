dnr river.jpg

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

WOODBURY — Anticipating more than 5,000 users each year, state lawmakers and officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Meriwether County dedicated River Cove Landing recently, a renovated boat ramp giving boaters, paddlers and anglers improved access to the Flint River.

This facility, located on River Cove Road, includes an 18-foot-wide concrete boat ramp. The area has eight parking spaces for trailered vehicles, plus five additional car spaces, with ADA parking also available. The area will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

