Rental fee increase proposed for Robert Cross Park

ALBANY — A recommendation to approve adjusting the Robert Cross Park multipurpose facility one-day rental fee was presented to the Dougherty County Commission on Monday.
The adjustment calls for the fee to go from $400 to $600. Expected to be acted on at the commission’s regular meeting next week, the recommendation had mixed reaction when presented at the board’s work session on Monday.
County Administrator Michael McCoy said the current fee is not enough to cover maintenance costs, labor and supplies, and that the proposed rate would be more in line with the market rate.
Assistant Administrator Scott Addison said costs of rental events was taken into consideration.
“That is how we are coming up with those numbers,” Addison said.
District 2 Commissioner Victor Edwards and District 6 Commissioner Anthony Jones expressed concern that such an increase would be prohibitive, in turn limiting participation for some.
“I don’t want to provide hardship,” Edwards said.
County officials said the space is highly utilized, and that the intention of the proposed fee increase is to cover costs.
District 4 Commissioner Russell Gray and District 1 Commissioner Lamar Hudgins appeared to be convinced of the need to make the change.
“I agree we don’t want to make a profit, but I do think we need to cover our costs,” Hudgins said.