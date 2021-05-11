WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Austin Scott, R-Ga., has released a statement announcing the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Georgia’s Eighth District.
“I am very proud to announce the winners of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Georgia’s Eighth District," Scott said. "The art competition is a great way to showcase the talents of our high school students from across middle and south Georgia and celebrate the art teachers and parents who support our budding artists. As I pass by these artworks, either in my district offices or in the U.S. Capitol, I will be reminded that the work we’re doing today is to ensure a brighter future for these students tomorrow."
The winners included:
First Place: “Hidden” by Jessica Trinh from Houston County High School
Jessica will receive a trip to Washington to attend the National Congressional Art Competition Awards reception and see her artwork hanging in the U.S. Capitol.
Second Place: “Up, Up, and Away” by Samantha Hillhouse from Perry High School
Samantha’s artwork will be displayed in Rep. Scott’s Tifton District office for one year.
Third Place: “Poem of Peace” by Emily Partain from Houston County High School
Emily’s artwork will be displayed in Rep. Scott’s Warner Robins District office for one year.
People’s Choice Award: “Quiet Waters” by Mia Luckie from Fitzgerald High School
The People’s Choice award was chosen by constituents across the Eighth Congressional District through Rep. Scott’s Facebook page with more than 600 "likes." Mia’s artwork will be displayed in Rep. Scott’s D.C. office lobby for one year.
Honorable mentions:
“Love Prevails” by Mary Dodys from Brookwood School;
“Lt. Henry O. Flipper” by Zoey Griffin from Thomas County Central High School;
“Donuts” by Eden Hill from First Presbyterian Day School;
“Lettuce detail” by Rebecca Railey from Berrien High School;
“Free Hands” by Alex Register from Highland Christian Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.