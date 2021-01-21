WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Austin Scott, R-Ga., released the following statement upon Joe Biden and Kamala Harris being sworn-in as the 46th president and 49th vice president of the United States:
“This morning, I attended the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol to bear witness to the American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power, and I’d like to extend formal congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“President Biden has vowed to work for all Americans, and if he holds to that promise, America will prosper. More unites us than divides us as Americans, and I will continue to fight for policies that make our state and country a better place for everyone.
“I’d also like to thank the thousands of law enforcement and National Guard who provided security for the inauguration today and throughout the National Capital Region this past week. Our prayers remain with them as they complete their missions and travel home.
“Once again, I’d like to extend deep gratitude to President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for their relentless work for the American people. I thank them and their families for their service to our country and wish them the best in their next chapters."
