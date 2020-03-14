SYLVESTER -- State Rep. Bill Yearta's campaign announced this week the endorsement of two prominent Lee County leaders: Lee County School Board Chairman Frank Griffin and Chairman of the Lee County Commission Billy Mathis.
Yearta won a special election in 2019 to finish the unexpired term of House District 152 Rep. Ed Rynders, who resigned in September of 2019.
Yearta will face former Lee County Commissioner Dennis Roland in the May 19 Republican Primary.
