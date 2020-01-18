ATLANTA -- State Rep. CaMia Hopson has been selected as chairwoman of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus Inc.’s annual Heritage Dinner for 2020.
The GLBC will hold its Heritage Dinner on Feb. 27 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The evening will celebrate the theme – “Building On The Past, Standing Strong In The Present, Elevating Georgia: 2020 and Beyond” as the GLBC celebrates its 45th Anniversary.
The Heritage Dinner is unique because it brings together in the spirit of non-partisanship, government, corporate and community leaders and constituents throughout the State of Georgia to recognize the work and uplift Georgians making a difference in the lives of others each day.
Proceeds from the annual Heritage Dinner benefit the GLBC’s many programs and initiatives including the GLBC Internship program, scholarships, and its Youth Policy Summit program. To become a sponsor or purchase tickets (or a table) for the GLBC Heritage Dinner, visit www.gablackcaucus.org or email heritagedinner@gablackcaucus.org for additional information.
The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus (GLBC) is the largest state black caucus in the United States with membership of 65 members who represent over 3 million Georgians. The GLBC has been in existence for 46 years (incorporated 45 years ago) and with the support of our sponsors and community partners, the organization continues to conduct research and engage in activities that educate and provide scholarships; underwrite; staff and administer nonpartisan programs, protect the general welfare of black and other people of color, along with disadvantaged citizens of Georgia.
