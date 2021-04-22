ALBANY – Albany Technical College will hold a virtual graduation celebrating the graduates from spring 2021 on Saturday at 3 p.m. The ceremony will be on Facebook, Albany Tech’s YouTube Channel and on Mediacom Channel 19 (ASU-TV). Candidates for technical certificates of credit, diplomas, associate's degrees and high school equivalencies will be recognized for their accomplishments.
The spring 2021 virtual commencement will be shown on ASU-TV cable channel 19 at the following times:
Saturday at 9 p.m.;
Sunday at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.;
Tuesday at 9:00 a.m., 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.;
April 29 at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The ceremony will be broadcast on WASU-FM 92.7 Rams Radio at the following times:
April 29 at noon;
May 1 at 11 a.m.
Graduates picked up caps and gowns at a curbside drive-thru event in March. Two photo sessions were held to capture photos of graduates for the virtual graduation ceremony.
“We are excited to announce that ATC has a total graduating class of 343 students with an overall sum of awards totaling 691 for the spring 2021 commencement," Albany Technical College Registrar Kennosha Hawkins said. "This includes technical certificate of credit, diploma, and/or associate's degrees."
Sixty-four dual-enrolled high school students will be honored during the commencement ceremony. Of the 64, 29 of these graduates have completed their Associate of Applied Science degree prior to receiving their high school diploma. Eight graduates have received diplomas, and 27 graduates earned an ATC Technical Certificate of Credit.
“We are very proud of the accomplishments of these graduates during COVID-19," Albany Tech President Anthony Parker said." Albany Technical College works very closely with local employers to create placement opportunities for all graduates. If a student has made it this far, they know it takes hard work, but they can achieve their goals. We know that our students will go into the community prepared with the best career education available.”
Keynote speaker for the ceremony will be CaMia Whitaker Hopson. Hopson, who represents House District 153 in the Georgia House of Representatives, is an analyst for the Department of Defense.
ATC Graduation Statistics
Total graduates for spring 2021 commencement – 343;
Total awards to the graduates – 691 (TCC, diploma and degree);
GED/High School Equivalency graduates – 9;
With honors – 29;
Honors with distinction (GPA 3.75-3.94) – 18;
Presidential scholars (3.95-4.0) – 11;
Dual enrollment total – 64;
Dual enrollment receiving AAS degree – 27;
Dual enrollment receiving diploma – 7;
Dual enrollment receiving technical certificate of credit -- 30.
