ATLANTA — Georgia State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, was recently appointed by Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, to serve as a member of the House Study Committee on Exploring a Floor and Trade Charity Care System.
This study committee will examine various ways to distribute the burden of uncompensated health care more evenly across the different types of health care providers.
“This study committee will look at innovative ways that we can continue to provide indigent and charity care in our state, while creating more efficiencies and cost savings throughout our health care system,” Greene said. “This approach could result in greater capital flow to Georgia hospitals, especially those in the rural parts of our state.
"I look forward to working on this study committee to explore ways that we can increase care for our most needy citizens and aid our rural hospitals.”
The committee was established through House Resolution 584 during the 2019 legislative session. It will explore alternatives to providing health care coverage through a floor and trade or tradeable credit program for uncompensated care.
These potential programs would incentivize the provision of indigent or charitable care outside of an emergency room, streamline the methods used to calculate the amount of indigent and charity care that is provided in the state, as well as account for the rapidly changing health care environment, including the significant changes in the number of uninsured Georgians.
The study committee is chaired by Rep. Todd Jones, R-South Forsyth. Other members include Reps. Spencer Frye, D-Athens; Penny Houston, R-Nashville; Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus; Steve Tarvin, R-Chickamauga; and Darlene Taylor, R-Thomasville, along with Emory Healthcare Chief Operating Officer Dane Peterson, Hometown Health CEO Jimmy Lewis, Peachford Hospital CEO Matt Crouch, Doctors Hospital of Augusta Chief Financial Officer Teresa Finch and Georgia Department of Community Health Commissioner Frank W. Berry.
Greene represents the citizens of District 151, which includes Calhoun, Clay, Early, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell and Webster counties, as well as a portion of Dougherty County. He was elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1982 and currently serves as chairman of the State Properties Committee.
Greene also serves on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Safety and the Economic Development and Tourism, Public Safety and Homeland Security, Retirement, Special Rules and Rules committees.