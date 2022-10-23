Rep. Liz Cheney says January 6 committee won't let Trump testify publicly to avoid 'a circus'

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming speaks as the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, holds a hearing on October 13, 2022.

 J. Scott Applewhite/AP

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, co-chair of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, said the committee expects former President Donald Trump would testify behind closed doors if he complies with the committee’s subpoena, and said the committee wants to avoid turning Trump’s testimony into political theater.

Cheney said in an interview with NBC News on Sunday she expects Trump will comply with a subpoena from the committee that called on the former President to testify and share select documents with investigators. Cheney said the committee plans to treat Trump’s testimony “with great seriousness.”

