Rep. Nancy Mace says Republicans in swing districts are ‘walking the plank’ because of abortion restrictions

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace warns her party about some efforts to restrict abortion without exceptions.

 CNN

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace has a warning for her party about some efforts to restrict abortion without exceptions – and how it could affect moderate House Republicans on whom their narrow majority depends.

“I think they’re walking the plank,” the South Carolina Republican told CNN’s Dana Bash in an interview that aired Sunday, when asked if members in moderate districts like hers are doomed.

