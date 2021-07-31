DOT plans south Georgia I-75 improvements

GDOT Graphic

 Special Graphic

CORDELE – Motorists are encouraged to avoid using the Interstate 75 Exit 99/State Route (SR) 300 Southbound off-ramp in Crisp County next week as a contractor repairs cracked concrete.

Though the ramp will remain open, it is best to avoid the area. Weather permitting, repairs on the ramp are scheduled to begin Tuesday and may continue through Friday.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos