Repairs set to start at Interstate 75 ramp in Cordele
From staff reports
Jul 31, 2021

CORDELE – Motorists are encouraged to avoid using the Interstate 75 Exit 99/State Route (SR) 300 Southbound off-ramp in Crisp County next week as a contractor repairs cracked concrete. Though the ramp will remain open, it is best to avoid the area.

Weather permitting, repairs on the ramp are scheduled to begin Tuesday and may continue through Friday.
