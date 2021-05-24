ALBANY — Recovery efforts at the Dougherty County Courthouse are ongoing after an Easter weekend unnatural disaster flooded much of the building, destroying furniture and security equipment.
On Monday, Dougherty County Commission members were presented with a request to declare ruined furniture as surplus for disposal.
The Judicial Building was flooded when a water line servicing a commercial coffee machine sprung a leak over that holiday weekend.
Since then, Dougherty County Superior Court jury trials, which were scheduled to resume after a lengthy hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, have again been delayed.
The water leak, which occurred on the third floor, seeped down through the building, ruining security equipment, including an x-ray machine that scans bags, causing officials to prohibit carrying bags inside.
It could be months before repairs are completed in the building, Heidi Minnick, the county’s facilities management director, said. Currently building supplies are in short supply and contractors are busy.
“There’s low supply and high demand,” she said “We’re still working with different vendors to get quotes. We haven’t started on the repairs yet. It’s going to be a big job.”
There is no estimate yet on the total cost of the damage, and the county is still working with insurance companies to determine how much of the cost will be reimbursed.
The bag scanner was ordered about two weeks ago, but there is an eight- to 12-week turnaround on delivery, Minnick said. The Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office has replaced a walk-through metal detector.
The value of the furniture slated for dumping is about $31,000, and the bag scanner is valued at about $25,000.
