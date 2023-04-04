Repeating radio signal leads astronomers to an Earth-size exoplanet

This illustration depicts plasma emitted by a star deflected by the magnetic field of the exoplanet orbiting it. The plasma then interacts with the star's magnetic field, creating an aurora and radio waves.

 Alice Kitterman/National Science Foundation

Astronomers have detected a repeating radio signal from an exoplanet and the star that it orbits, both located 12 light-years away from Earth. The signal suggests that the Earth-size planet may have a magnetic field and perhaps even an atmosphere.

Earth's magnetic field protects the planet's atmosphere, which life needs to survive, by deflecting energetic particles and plasma that stream out from the sun. Finding atmospheres around planets located outside of our solar system could point to other worlds that potentially have the ability to support life.

Tags

More News