TIFTON – The new State Route 200 bridge at Ichawaynochaway Creek is expected to open Tuesday pending dry weather for the completion of striping.
The old bridge that was built in 1956 closed in December 2019 and traffic was detoured for new construction. That bridge was designed using a truck configuration that weighs less than current state legal truck weights. The new bridge is wider and meets current Georgia Department of Transportation guidelines.
Georgia DOT in 2017 awarded a $12.5 million contract to Southern Concrete Construction Co. Inc. for replacement of old Ichawaynochaway Creek bridges over SR 216 and SR 200. Construction was limited to one bridge at a time as each route utilized the other in the detour.
