Five of six suspects arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Alabama this month are expected to appear in court Tuesday for a hearing related to bond, CNN affiliate WSFA reported.

Six people, including four teenagers, were arrested last week on charges of reckless homicide in the April 15 shooting that left four people dead -- including the brother of the girl celebrating her birthday -- and 32 others injured in a venue in downtown Dadeville.

CNN's Isabel Rosales, Holly Yan and Elizabeth Wolfe contributed to this report.

