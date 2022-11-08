coal plant.jpeg

Georgia Power’s Plant McDonough near the Chattahoochee River northwest of Atlanta is home to one of the country’s most contaminated coal ash ponds.

 Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — In the wake of major coal ash spills from power plant containment ponds in Tennessee and into the Dan River along the North Carolina and Virginia border, the federal Environmental Protection Agency in 2015 laid out the first federal rules for managing the ash, one of the nation’s largest waste streams, and the toxins it contains.

But more than seven years later, few utilities and other owners responsible for the often unlined pits where billions of tons of ash leach heavy metals and other toxins into groundwater are planning comprehensive cleanups, per a report released recently by a pair of environmental groups.

Recommended for you

Tags