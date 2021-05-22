ALBANY -- An assessment of the Albany Police Department that confirmed staffing in the department is a serious issue will go to a committee for action, but city officials say the trend of lack of officers on the streets is a nationwide one and there will be no easy fix.
In presenting the report to the Albany City Commission on Tuesday, consultants urged commissioners to “think outside the box” in terms of innovative ways to recruit and retain qualified police officers.
The report from BerryDunn presented on Tuesday to the Albany City Commission addressed some of the ways to recruit and retain more officers for the agency. The Portland, Maine, consulting firm was hired in September to conduct the study of the department in September at a cost of $68,000.
Consultant Mitch Weinzetl discussed perks such as a housing program that could anchor officers in the communities they serve, flexible schedules and pay bonuses for officers who remain on the force over time.
Other ideas included moving sworn officers who are doing non-police duties such as office work to policing and using the community service officer program as a pipeline to move prospective officers into the police academy and a career in law enforcement.
The bottom line was that the department currently has 52 patrol officers, less than half of the 110 the firm said is needed.
“There’s a lot of information,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said of the lengthy report. “The summary (is) 30 pages of small-font, single-spaced text. They’ve identified issues which are critical, which issues are high priority, which issues are medium priority.”
The reality is that the APD, like agencies across the country, are facing a situation where experienced officers from the baby boomer generation will be reaching retirement age in the next five to seven years and a lack of interest in police work among younger people, the mayor said.
“The research is that the Gen-X and millennials are just not inclined to get into service work,” he said. “There’s going to be a shortage in all those professions in the coming years.”
Dorough, who made crime an issue in his campaign for office, has been a proponent of community policing and said he would like to re-establish precinct offices around the city that were closed under a previous administration. However, the consultants told him that is not possible with the current shortage of officers.
In his presentation to commissioners, Weinzetl painted a picture of officers rushing from call to call, with little time to devote to routine patrol and traffic duties such as stopping speeders.
“Until you address your staffing shortage, community-oriented policing is not an option,” Dorough said.
Last year, the commission’s budget included a 6 percent pay increase for all officers at the rank of major and below, but Dorough said it will take more than money. Some officers have actually left for jobs that pay less but also do not entail the stress that comes with working in Albany, he said.
The commission’s Public Safety Task Force will take the report and recommendations and use it to make recommendations to the police department, he said.
The situation is nothing new, Commissioner Jon Howard said; it's one that officials have been aware of for years. For many residents in east Albany, it is critical as people in some neighborhoods are afraid to venture outside the house after dark. That is particularly true, the veteran commissioner said, of the elderly and women.
Some are frightened to call police, fearing retaliation from those engaged in illegal activity, and when people do call, the wait time for a response can be lengthy.
“I was in another ward today where someone was saying when you call they may not come until tomorrow,” Howard said.
An elderly constituent who reported frequent gunfire at a nearby residence that Howard said is a source of drug activity also had issues getting an officer to respond, he said.
Howard agreed that younger people he knows are not interested in a career in public service, and many are looking to leave Albany.
“Young folks are just not going to spend their time and energy dealing with people who have no respect for authority,” he said. “This trend of trying to recruit and retain police officers has been going on the entire 27 years I have been on the commission.”
Howard said he also would like to re-open precincts and have police patrolling neighborhoods.
“You need to have visibility, especially in high-crime areas,” he said. “I think it would be a good idea, like when (officers) go in a neighborhood, just stop your car and go to doors and ask them how are you doing today.”
Both Dorough and Howard said they would like to reassess the overlap of the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit and APD's Gang Task Force. The drug unit is staffed by officers with the APD, Dougherty County Police Department and Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, while the gang unit is staffed by Albany police officers.
Weinzetl told commissioners that gang members often are involved in drug activity.
Evaluating the two agencies was one of his recommendations, but the firm did not advise on whether a merger of the two would be the best solution.
The report provided by BerryDunn presented some ideas that could be useful in addressing the shortage, Howard said.
Ultimately, the report confirmed commissioners' thinking on the issues, said Ward III Commissioner B.J. Fletcher who, like Howard, serves on the Public Safety Task Force.
“I really think it was very thorough,” she said. “I don’t know, to be honest, if we found out anything we didn’t already suspect. We all knew we were several patrolmen short; we all knew they were overworked.
“Nothing shocked me. The biggest takeaway (is) I would like to see us really sitting down and talking about this. I would like to see us get really serious about hiring community service workers.”
