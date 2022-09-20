Girl (6-8) looking at book in library, silhouette

Georgia is among the states with book bans, according to a PEN report timed to coincide with national Book Ban Week.

 Special Photo: Terry Vine via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ characters and characters of color, a new report said.

“What I want to be really clear about is the books are a pretext,” Ashley Hope Pérez, an author of a banned book, said. “(Book banning) is a proxy war on students who share the marginalized identities of the authors and characters in the books under attack.”

