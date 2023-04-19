Protesters gathered outside the Antioch, California, Police Department Tuesday after a report revealed racist text messages sent among some officers and members of the public.

The report from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office named 17 police officers in the Antioch department who it said sent or received racist text messages in 2020 and 2021, including use of the n-word and sharing pictures of gorillas in reference to Black people.

