ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp joined the Department of Administrative Services Tuesday in announcing the release of the Small Business and Supplier Diversity Initiative Report, mandated by Executive Order 07.13.22.01. The report outlines several recommendations to further access to Georgia’s procurement process and resources for small, minority-owned, woman-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.

“Since launching the Georgians First Commission in 2019, my administration has made great strides in supporting the Peach State’s small businesses,” Kemp said in a news release. “As a small business owner for over 35 years, when multiple legislative attempts at improving the state’s contracts process did not reach my desk for signature, I knew we had to act to ensure they too would benefit from the growing opportunity in every corner of Georgia.

