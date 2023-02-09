Republican AGs sue ATF over new rule regulating pistol-stabilizing braces

An image of a "stabilizing brace" attached to an AR-type pistol shown in a training presentation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Republican attorneys general are suing the Biden administration in an effort to block a new rule regulating the braces.

 Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

A coalition of primarily GOP-led led states sued the Biden administration Thursday in an effort to block a new federal rule that subjects pistol-stabilizing braces to additional regulations, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods and registration.

The rule, announced earlier this year by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, went into effect on January 31. Gun control proponents have argued that stabilizing braces effectively transform a pistol into a short-barreled rifle, which is heavily regulated under the National Firearms Act.

Tags

More News