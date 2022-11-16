Republican 'censorship' lawsuit paves the way for congressional investigations of Biden

A federal judge in Louisiana on November 14 ordered an FBI cybersecurity official to be deposed in a lawsuit alleging that the FBI coerced social media companies to block stories about Hunter Biden's laptop ahead of the 2020 election. Biden is seen here in May 2021.

 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Congressional Republicans don't yet have subpoena power to investigate the Biden administration, but some of their investigative targets are already yielding fruit thanks to a lawsuit filed by conservative state attorneys general.

A federal judge in Louisiana on Monday ordered an FBI cybersecurity official to be deposed in a lawsuit alleging that the FBI coerced social media companies to block stories about Hunter Biden's laptop ahead of the 2020 election.

Recommended for you

Tags