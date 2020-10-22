CORDELE – Republican Congressional Candidate Don Cole, a pastor, public administrator, consultant and former member of the Trump Administration, announced the “Waaaaay Past Time -- Roll with Don Cole” tour of 29 counties across the 2nd Congressional District. Cole invites citizens to come meet him and share their concerns.
The tour will stop in Dougherty County at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at 120 Pine Ave.
Cole’s rolling billboard, a 4x8-foot sign in the back of his pickup truck with “Impeach Nancy Pelosi” signs on the windows, has become a familiar site as he crisscrosses the 29 counties of the 2nd District.
“We had our first 'Roll with Don Cole' tour last month, and it was a huge success," the candidate said. "One repeating theme we heard was that it was time for a change. It was past time. It was waaaaay past time.
“After nearly 30 years of the same Democrat representing the district, little has changed for people’s lives. The only ones better off because of him being in Congress are Nancy Pelosi and the incumbent himself. He is a Pelosi puppet and takes voters for granted. It is waaaaay past time."
People are also fed up with Bishop’s ethics problems, Cole said. The bipartisan Office of Congressional Ethics voted unanimously 6-0 to adopt a scathing report with 114 findings of fact on abuse of campaign funds for memberships in exclusive resorts and for using tax dollars for lavish Christmas parties and trying to cover it up by calling them “constituent meetings.”
Cole said his priority is to build strong relationships with the Georgia Department of Economic Development, regional, and local development authorities across the district.
“I will be a cheerleader for real economic development in the 2nd District," he said. "Georgia is the best place in the nation to do business, and I will take a seat at the table to be a voice for the 2nd District.”
Agriculture is the No. 1 economic engine in the 2nd District. Cole emphasized its importance to national security and the economy.
“Agriculture forms the base of an equilateral triangle whose sides are prosperity, health and national security," he said. "All are dependent on the other. If one fails, all fail, and so fails The United Sates."
Cole said he also will address American liberty and the 2nd Amendment. For the first time, the NRA dropped its endorsement of Sanford Bishop, his rating plummeting to a near-failing C. The NRA awarded Cole an "A" rating.
“Sellout Sanford sold out your Second Amendment rights," Cole said. "We can add that to the list of all the ways he is trampling over the voters of the 2nd District.”
Cole said that the people of the 2nd District share his values of faith and family.
“These are deeply held shared values that are deeper than the color of our skin," he said. "For example, I am 100% pro-life, and Sanford Bishop is 0% with National Right to Life. On the other hand, Planned Parenthood loves Bishop and gave him a 100% rating. That matches Pelosi’s values, but not the people of the 2nd.”
For more information about Cole's tour, contact Brinson Hubbard at brinson@cole4congress.com or call (229) 938-3969.
