Republican Sen. Ben Sasse resigns to become University of Florida president, opening seat for appointment by Nebraska governor

Sen. Ben Sasse, here in Washington in October, 2020, resigned from the Senate Sunday to become president of the University of Florida.

 Erin Schaff/Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Ben Sasse, a Republican who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the attack on the US Capitol, officially resigned from the Senate Sunday, opening up his seat for appointment by Nebraska's Republican Gov. Jim Pillen.

Sasse announced last year that he would step down from his position to become the University of Florida's next president. The university's Presidential Search Committee recommended him as the sole finalist for the role in October and the Board of Trustees approved his nomination a month later despite criticism from students and faculty over the secretive search process, Sasse's limited relevant experience and his past criticisms of same-sex marriage.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News