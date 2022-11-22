Republicans ask Georgia high court to halt Saturday voting in US Senate runoff

People cast their ballot during the Midterm Elections at Fox Theatre on November 8 in Atlanta, Georgia. Three Republican party committees on November 22 asked the Georgia Supreme Court to halt Saturday early voting in the US Senate runoff.

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Three Republican party committees on Tuesday asked the Georgia Supreme Court to halt Saturday early voting in the US Senate runoff.

The petition -- filed by the Republican National Committee, the Georgia Republican Party and the Republicans' Senate campaign arm -- asks the state's high court to issue an emergency stay to block counties from offering voters the opportunity to cast ballots on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

