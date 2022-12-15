US capitol building at night

 Bill Dickinson/Getty Images via Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — Congress is trying to wrap up its remaining must-pass bills before leaving for the holidays — but a split between Senate Republican and House GOP leaders could hamstring the all-important task of funding government operations and averting a partial shutdown.

Senate Republicans are working with Democrats in both chambers to negotiate a major omnibus package that would pay the government’s bills through the remainder of the fiscal year, and potentially include other priorities, like legislation to protect the electoral count process in presidential elections.

