Republican lawmakers in New York state are calling for an investigation into Democratic Attorney General Letitia James days after her chief of staff resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.

The call comes as newly released documents reveal the timeline behind when her office became aware of the misconduct allegations against Ibrahim Khan and the steps James' office took to hire outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation.

CNN's Kristina Sgueglia, Athena Jones and Celina Tebor contributed to this report.

