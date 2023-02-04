Republicans elevate 'parental rights' as top issue while looking to outflank each other heading into 2024

Former President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the South Carolina State House in Columbia on January 28. Republicans are elevating ‘parental rights’ as a top issue while looking to outflank each other heading into 2024.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

Republican presidential hopefuls have begun casting themselves as impassioned defenders of “parental rights,” turning schoolbooks and curricula, doctors’ offices, and sports leagues into a new political battleground as they work to distinguish themselves ahead of the 2024 GOP primary.

The issue had already emerged as a major vein in the GOP bloodstream, emanating partly from the coronavirus pandemic, when school closures and vaccine mandates upended family routines and rankled vaccine-hesitant parents. But it took off after Republicans watched Glenn Youngkin defeat Democrat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia’s 2021 gubernatorial election following a campaign that placed “parents’ rights” at its center.

Recommended for you

Tags