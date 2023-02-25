gang members.jpeg

 Special Photo: Capitol Beat News Service

ATLANTA – Republicans in the General Assembly are making a renewed push for “mandatory minimum” sentences this year in the hopes of reducing crime in Georgia.

Such laws require judges to impose minimum sentences and often prohibit probation or other commutation of criminal sentences in an effort to deter criminal activity.

