WASHINGTON -- President Trump has announced that Republicans have scrapped plans to hold convention activities in Jacksonville, Fla.
The move is a striking turnaround for Trump, who moved the convention to Jacksonville after North Carolina's governor raised public health concerns about having massive gatherings in Charlotte, as the GOP had long planned.
Pared-back events in Charlotte will still be held, Trump said.
Despite urges to ignore them, Trump was closely watching as several Republican lawmakers said they weren't going to Jacksonville or were considering not going, a person familiar with the situation said. Trump was wary of having sparse attendance at the convention. Just a month ago, the Trump campaign was playing up expectations for a massive crowd at the president's first rally since the pandemic began, but those crowds in Tulsa, Okla., were much smaller than expected.
Campaign manager Bill Stepien and Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel met with Trump recently, telling him it was still possible to go forward with the convention but that canceling was also still an option, according a GOP source with knowledge of the process. They presented the option to cancel as a chance for Trump to demonstrate leadership, and he was much more open to the idea than he had been in the past, the source said.
Trump said on Thursday he informed his team that his focus was on protecting the American people, even though aides advised him they could make an in-person convention safe. His decision marks a complete reversal after insisting for months that an in-person acceptance speech be delivered before a massive crowd.
Earlier in the pandemic, Trump forced the Republican National Committee to embark upon an extensive search for a new venue to host an in-person convention after North Carolina's Democratic governor balked at the prospect of a major gathering.
Trump's announcement about Jacksonville came hours after Quinnipiac released a poll showing Biden leading Trump 51% to 38% in Florida. The poll also found that 62% of those surveyed believed it would be unsafe to hold the event in Jacksonville, to 34% who thought it would be safe. Among Republicans, 69% said doing so would be safe, while 26% said they thought it would be unsafe.
As recently as last week, convention organizers had been planning to limit its crowd to 2,500 delegates on the first three nights of the event, followed by 7,000 on its final night, when Trump would deliver what would likely be the most important speech of his re-election bid on prime-time television.
