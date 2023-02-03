An Iowa Alzheimer's care facility is facing a $10,000 fine after pronouncing a woman dead who was later found alive when a funeral director unzipped her body bag, according to documents from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.

The 66-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was admitted to the Glen Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center facility in Urbandale, Iowa, on Dec. 20, due to "senile degeneration of the brain," according to the documents. She was admitted to hospice on Dec. 28.

Recommended for you

Tags