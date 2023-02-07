After crews in East Palestine, Ohio, performed a controlled release of an unstable, toxic chemical that threatened an explosion at the site of derailed train, evacuated residents are still being urged to stay away Tuesday amid the wait for the fire to die down.

A boom was heard and a large plume of black smoke shot up as the release got under way Monday to drain vinyl chloride -- the hazardous material the train was carrying in some of its cars -- into a pit to burn it away.

