Tens of thousands of liters of oil that's spilling from a sunken tanker off the coast of the Philippines has coated pristine beaches and diving spots in an island province, sickening dozens of residents and threatening its tourist industry and rich marine biodiversity, officials said.

The MT Princess Empress sank off Oriental Mindoro southwest of the capital Manila on February 28, discharging its cargo of industrial fuel oil into the waters around the province, where authorities have declared a state of calamity for nine towns and banned swimming and fishing as they battle one of the region's worst ever disasters.

CNN's Duarte Mendonca contributed to this report.

