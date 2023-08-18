Residents ordered to evacuate amid threat of growing wildfire in Washington state, medical facilities sheltering in place

Smoke rises near Medical Lake, Washington, from the Gray Fire.

 KXLY

(CNN) — A growing wildfire in eastern Washington state has caused two medical facilities to shelter in place and some residents have been asked to evacuate. 

The fire, known as the Gray Fire, has burned through 500 acres near Medical Lake, Washington, Spokane County Fire District 10 said in a social media post on Friday.

