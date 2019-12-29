ALBANY -- New Year's resolutions are made this time of year by many, but few resolutions will be as healthy for those who actually keep them as the 2020 Resolution Run at Wild Side Running New Year's morning.
The low-key road 5K begins at 10 a.m. at 2341 Lake Park Drive on New Year's Day. Organizers are asking that bibs be picked up prior to the race, and runners are asked to arrive between 9-9:30 a.m. on the day of the race.
Although there is no entrance fee for the race, donations will be accepted and appreciated. Donations will be used to assist the Good Life City Runner Summer Youth Running Program. This program benefits young middle and high school runners from Dougherty, Lee and surrounding counties.
Organizers want to encourage all runners to participate. This Resolution Run is for fun and community interaction and will include no shirts or medals. Award medals for participants who've completed three, four or five races affiliated with the Good Life City Race Series will be awarded following the race.
Start the New Year with a healthy kickoff and support a young runners program while enjoying community interaction. And if you're a regular participant, collect your series medals ... and still be home in time for football.