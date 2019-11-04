Resources available for mental health and substance abuse issues, but public awareness lacking

ALBANY – One of the more disappointing findings to emerge from a survey of Dougherty Countians on the topic of behavioral health services is that many aren’t aware of their availability.
“One thing that was true in Dougherty County and throughout the state is people are not familiar with existing programs,” Debbie Richardson, a county representative on the Region 4 Board of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, said during a Monday-morning presentation to the Dougherty County Commission. “(Sixty-six percent) in Dougherty County had not heard of the (Georgia) Apex Program.”
The program to which Richardson referred is the statewide school-based mental health program designed to improve early identification, access to and coordination of needed behavioral health services for children with behavioral health needs.
Some 212 people in Dougherty County were surveyed, and Richardson and fellow Region 4 Board member Gail Davenport presented the results to commission members at the meeting. Region 4 covers 24 southwest Georgia counties.
Among services for which respondents said there was the most need in their communities for low-income residents experiencing or recovering from mental illness and/or addiction issues, employment opportunities and assistance came out on top at 63 percent, followed by 62 percent who identified housing options and assistance and 54 percent who identified medical services that included general, counseling and dental.
“Housing is also a huge issue,” Richardson said. “One thing suggested (was to) use some of our older buildings in the country for housing for the homeless or the low-income (residents).
“Behavioral health issues affect many people, our community as a whole and our economy. They affect as many as 25 percent of Americans each year. Fifty percent may or will have a behavioral health issue in their lifetime.”
Another big issue is that those who need help often are ashamed to seek it.
“Research has shown that negative stereotypes of mental health issues prevent people from seeking help or speaking out,” Richardson said.
For Davenport, the lack of knowledge about Apex and the importance of early identification of children who need help was alarming.
Among Dougherty County residents who responded, 85 percent said that prevention and early intervention are important in reducing mental illness, compared to 92 percent of the 8,581 statewide respondents.
Davenport said that children who will exhibit future behavioral issues can be identified as early as 2 or 3 years old. Identifying them early and providing counseling to parents and treatment can go a long ways toward treating mental illnesses.
Educating the public is important to let people know that seeking treatment for a mental health or substance abuse issue is on par with any other health-related issue, Davenport said during an interview following the meeting.
“Going for treatment is like if you broke your foot, or you have diabetes or high blood pressure,” she said. “You’d go to the doctor.”