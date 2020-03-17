ALBANY -- Only a few days into what has quickly become a national coronavirus emergency, local businesses and retail outlets are already feeling the effect.
Almost empty parking lots and stores with few customers were the norm Monday after state, national and local officials called for "social distancing," encouraging citizens not to venture into public facilities unless absolutely necessary.
A shopper at the Ledo Road Walmart put things into sharp perspective Monday. Electing not to have a photograph taken, the woman, who identified herself only as Earnestine and who wore a surgical mask while "running in to pick up a few essential items," said she was taking the warnings seriously.
"There's too much going on for this not to be something serious," the woman, who said she is from Albany, said. "I'll be honest with you; I didn't want to come here today. But we had to get some essentials, so I came out. I've done heard of too many people getting sick not to take this seriously. I'm going to get my stuff, get in my car and go home."
A young couple in their 20s, dining at a popular Albany restaurant, had a different take.
"We were more concerned at first, but when we heard reports that the virus was targeting older people, people with compromised immune systems and younger kids, we've kind of taken things in stride now," Amber Olson of Edison, who was having lunch at BJ's Country Buffet with Daylon Blanton, said. "Right now, we're really not as concerned."
Blanton said the young couple did not feel that they were in any danger by dining out and added, "The folks in Edison are pretty much taking this in stride."
Business owners like B.J. Fletcher, an Albany City Commissioner who owns BJs Country Buffet, said concern over the virus has "really cut into my older customers." To compensate -- and to help people who are not likely to venture out of their homes to get home-cooked meals -- Fletcher has devised a special meal-delivery plan.
"What we're going to do is offer five-meal and four-meal deliveries," Fletcher said. "For $30, our employees will deliver five meals that will include a choice of meat, two sides and bread. They'll be able to choose from a chicken dish (fried or baked), beef (hamburger steak), salmon croquettes, or grilled or fried pork chops. The side dishes include rice, mashed potatoes, slaw, broccoli salad, baby limas, field peas, cream corn, greens and cabbage.
"The $25 meal plan will offer four meals with meat, two sides, bread and a dessert."
Fletcher said customers can pick up the specials curbside or have them delivered to their homes.
"Look, we serve the kinds of foods that people need to be eating -- with no preservatives or MSG and all fresh," she said. "We may open our drive-thru, but we'll definitely deliver to people who drive up and don't want to get out of their cars.
"This industry -- and all businesses here and everywhere else -- has taken a hit because of this virus. We're going to do things to protect our senior customers 60 and over, but we're also taking extra precaution to sanitize our tables, seats and bathrooms ... something we've always done but we're even more conscious of now. People need to eat, and we want to be there for them. We can't deliver just one or two plates, but by offering these specials, we hope to help take care of them."
Fletcher said BJs will deliver seven days a week and take orders for lunch from 9-11 a.m. and for dinner from 2-5 p.m. They can call (229) 439-1600 or (229) 854-9443.
