ATLANTA – The Georgia Senate presented a resolution Wednesday to Chief Justice Harold D. Melton, honoring him for his 30 years of service in state government. Melton recently announced he planned to leave the Supreme Court of Georgia effective July 1.
Senate Resolution 170, which was read on the Senate floor, praises the Chief Justice for “the vital role that he has played in state government and his deep personal commitment to the well-being of the citizens of Georgia.” The resolution was sponsored by Sen. Emanuel Jones (D), Sen. Gloria Butler (D), Sen. Bill Cowsert (R), Sen. Ed Harbison (D), Sen. Brian Strickland (R), and others.
Prior to his appointment to the state’s highest court on July 1, 2005, Melton spent 11 years working with the state Attorney General in the Department of Law before serving as executive counsel to Gov. Sonny Perdue. At 54, Melton has said he does not yet know what he will do next.
The resolution reads:
Recognizing and commending Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton for his 30 years in state government; and for other purposes.
WHEREAS, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton has long been recognized by the citizens of this state for the vital role that he has played in state government and his deep personal commitment to the well-being of the citizens of Georgia; and
WHEREAS, he has devoted innumerable hours of his time, talent and energy toward the betterment of his state and community, as evidenced by his rise from an attorney to serving as Chief Justice of the Georgia Supreme Court; and
WHEREAS, Chief Justice Melton was born in Washington, D.C., to Augustus A. Melton Jr. and Carol Melton on Sept. 25, 1966. He grew up in East Point and Marietta, Georgia; and
WHEREAS, he attended Auburn University, where he was the first black person elected to serve as president of the student senate. He earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Georgia in 1991; and
WHEREAS, prior to joining the court, Chief Justice Melton spent 11 years with the Georgia Department of Law where he dealt with issues ranging from the creation of the Georgia Lottery Commission to Georgia's tobacco settlement; and
WHEREAS, Chief Justice Melton also served as executive counsel to Gov. Sonny Perdue, representing the governor on legal matters covering the entire scope of state government; and
WHEREAS, among his many civic activities, he served as a volunteer leader of Young Life Ministry, serving on its local board as well as the national board. He is also a board member of Atlanta Youth Academies; and
WHEREAS, Chief Justice Melton currently resides in Atlanta with his wife, Kimberly, and their three children; and
WHEREAS, Chief Justice Melton has served with honor and distinction with the Georgia Supreme Court; and
WHEREAS, it is abundantly fitting and proper that the outstanding accomplishments of this distinguished Georgian be appropriately recognized.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE SENATE that the members of this body recognize and commend Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton for his efficient, effective and dedicated public service to the state of Georgia; congratulate him upon the grand occasion of his retirement; and extend the most sincere best wishes for continued health and happiness.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Secretary of the Senate is authorized and directed to make an appropriate copy of this resolution available for distribution to Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton.
