ALBANY -- The Dougherty County Commission will say farewell on Thursday to longtime commissioner Lamar Hudgins, who will end his 28 years in local elected office at the end of the year.
The invitation-only retirement celebration for the District 1 commissioner will be held at 6 p.m. at the Flint RiverQuarium, with a virtual celebration for the community and drive-by on Pine Avenue during the event.
Hudgins began his tenure on the commission in January 1993. Serving in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1968 as a Construction Surveyor in an Engineering Battalion, he ran his own drafting and technical services firm, Lamar Hudgins and Associates, from 1978 to 1986.
He later served as president of Southern DE Inc. from 1986 to 2015. Since last year, he has worked as a project manager with LRA Constructors Inc.
Prior to that time, Hudgins worked as a project manager for TriMark Strategic Equipment Company from 2015 to 2018.
A 1964 graduate of Baker County High School, Hudgins attended Southern Technical Institute in Marietta and Darton College (Albany State University West) in Albany. He graduated from the U.S. Army Engineer School at Fort Belvoir, Va., with distinguished honors.
He served on the Albany City Commission for more than two years and is a 1989 graduate of the Georgia Municipal Association Leadership Institute for Municipal Elected Officials and a 1991 graduate of the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG) Certified County Commission Training Program.
Appointed by former Gov. Sonny Perdue to the Public Defender Supervisory Panel for the Dougherty County Judicial Circuit, Hudgins also served for five years on the Board of Managers of the ACCG, representing District 10. He also has served as treasurer of Christian Covenant Church for 32 years.
Hudgins is past president of the Albany Rotary Club and a former member of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission.
Hudgins has been married to Wanda Lanier Hudgins for 55 years. They have two children and seven grandchildren.
During the Thursday event, Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas and board members will provide remarks along with County Administrator Michael McCoy commemorating Hudgins’ years of service to the board and county residents.
The last commission meeting for 2020 will be held on Dec. 14. Commissioner-elect Ed Newsome will be sworn in and begin his four-year term at the first meeting in 2021.
