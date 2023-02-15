Hundreds of marchers, led by the Rev. Al Sharpton and other activists, held a rally outside Florida's state Capitol on Wednesday to protest Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration's rejection of a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies.

The state last month rejected the proposed AP multidisciplinary study of the African American diaspora that includes literature, the arts, science, politics and geography. The DeSantis administration has said the course "lacks educational value" and violated state law.

Recommended for you

Tags