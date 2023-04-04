Review board allows Ruby Bridges movie to be shown at elementary school after parent complaint

Deputy Marshals escort 6-year-old Ruby Bridges from William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, in this November 1960, file photo.

 AP/FILE

A review board voted Monday to continue the use of the 1998 movie "Ruby Bridges" as part of the curriculum at a Florida elementary school, according to Pinellas County Schools.

The film came under scrutiny last month when a parent at North Shore Elementary School filed a complaint, objecting to the movie's use of slurs and arguing it could teach students that "White people hate Black people," CNN previously reported.

